Canada

London pharmacist admits misconduct on naloxone distribution

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2019 12:05 pm
Updated November 1, 2019 12:06 pm
A sign for the Ontario College of Pharmacists is seen at its headquarters in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
A sign for the Ontario College of Pharmacists is seen at its headquarters in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

TORONTO – A pharmacist from London has admitted to unprofessional conduct in distributing anti-opioid naloxone kits door-to-door.

Jason Newman conceded at a disciplinary hearing on Friday that he failed to properly supervise helpers in handing out the kits.

Newman also admitted to failing to live up to an undertaking that he abide by the rules.

He says he only did so to save lives.

In exchange for the admissions, the Ontario College of Pharmacists withdrew other related allegations.

The college also made it clear that it was not alleging dishonesty or disgraceful conduct against Newman.

Naloxone is a potentially life-saving medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
