Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Port Hope police warn of roadside scam preying on Good Samaritans

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 1:41 pm
Port Hope police are warning residents about a recently reported scam.
Port Hope police are warning residents about a recently reported scam. Global News

Police in Port Hope are warning of a roadside scam after they say a Good Samaritan was duped on Tuesday.

The Port Hope Police Service says a driver was flagged down at the Toronto Road exit off of Highway 401 by a man who claimed his vehicle was out of gas, his wife was pregnant and he was trying to get home to Ottawa.

READ MORE: Ottawa tow truck driver charged for posing as CAA service vehicle: police

According to police, the man asked the driver for money in exchange for a gold necklace and gold ring.

Police say the driver provided the man with $180 in cash. The man then reportedly left the area, and the driver later discovered the jewellery was fake.

Police note that they responded to a similar incident in May involving two male suspects driving a silver BMW X5.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the reported incident is asked to call Port Hope police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are receiving multiple complaints about new phone scam
Police are receiving multiple complaints about new phone scam
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FraudScamPort HopePort Hope PolicePort Hope crimeRoadsidePort Hope scamroadside fraudroadside scamToronto RoadToronto Road Port Hope
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.