Port Hope police warn of roadside scam preying on Good Samaritans

Police in Port Hope are warning of a roadside scam after they say a Good Samaritan was duped on Tuesday.

The Port Hope Police Service says a driver was flagged down at the Toronto Road exit off of Highway 401 by a man who claimed his vehicle was out of gas, his wife was pregnant and he was trying to get home to Ottawa.

According to police, the man asked the driver for money in exchange for a gold necklace and gold ring.

Police say the driver provided the man with $180 in cash. The man then reportedly left the area, and the driver later discovered the jewellery was fake.

Police note that they responded to a similar incident in May involving two male suspects driving a silver BMW X5.

Anyone with information on the reported incident is asked to call Port Hope police or Crime Stoppers.

