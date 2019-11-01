Ancaster man faces charges in road rage incident on the Linc

Send this page to someone via email

An Ancaster man is facing an assault charge after he was arrested for a road rage incident on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) Thursday afternoon.

Police say they met up with an alleged victim at a residence after a report of an assault connected to a two-car collision earlier in the day.

The complainant – a 26-year-old Ancaster man – said he was accosted by another driver after his vehicle was involved in a crash in the westbound lanes of the Linc.

READ MORE: Hamilton police issue arrest warrant for man facing numerous assault charges

Both vehicles involved in the collision pulled off to the side of the road and the two men began to argue, said the complainant.

The heated discussion became violent with one driver assaulting the other, and the pair went to the ground, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The complainant told police witnesses broke up the fight. He said he decided to call police, at which time the other driver got back in his car and left the scene.

After speaking with witnesses, police were able to locate the 55-year-old, also from Ancaster. He was arrested and later released.

He’s expected to be in court on Tuesday.

0:32 Road rage incident captured on camera during Metro Vancouver morning commute Road rage incident captured on camera during Metro Vancouver morning commute