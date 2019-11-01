Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Ancaster man faces charges in road rage incident on the Linc

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 12:15 pm
Updated November 1, 2019 12:16 pm
Hamilton police say they're investigating a road rage incident on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.
Hamilton police say they're investigating a road rage incident on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway. Don Mitchell / Global News

An Ancaster man is facing an assault charge after he was arrested for a road rage incident on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) Thursday afternoon.

Police say they met up with an alleged victim at a residence after a report of an assault connected to a two-car collision earlier in the day.

The complainant – a 26-year-old Ancaster man – said he was accosted by another driver after his vehicle was involved in a crash in the westbound lanes of the Linc.

READ MORE: Hamilton police issue arrest warrant for man facing numerous assault charges

Both vehicles involved in the collision pulled off to the side of the road and the two men began to argue, said the complainant.

The heated discussion became violent with one driver assaulting the other, and the pair went to the ground, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The complainant told police witnesses broke up the fight. He said he decided to call police, at which time the other driver got back in his car and left the scene.

After speaking with witnesses, police were able to locate the 55-year-old, also from Ancaster. He was arrested and later released.

He’s expected to be in court on Tuesday.

Road rage incident captured on camera during Metro Vancouver morning commute
Road rage incident captured on camera during Metro Vancouver morning commute
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonAncasterLincLincoln Alexander Parkwayroad rage ancasterroad rage hamiltonroad rage lincoln alexander parkwayroad rage on the linc
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.