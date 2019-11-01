2 Hamilton schools closed Friday due to power outage

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of elementary schools in Hamilton will be closed on Friday due to a power outage, according to the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.

Rockton Elementary School’s Beverly campus and Spring Valley Elementary School were affected by the heavy rain and strong winds that knocked out power lines overnight in the area from Longwood Road to Lock Street South and Homewood Avenue to Hillcrest Avenue.

Due to a power outage and the late estimated time that the power will be restored, Rockton Elementary School (Beverly Campus only) and Spring Valley Elementary School are closed today, Nov. 1. Childcare is also closed. — HWDSB (@HWDSB) November 1, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

About a hundred people lost power in the area, according to Alectra. Crews expect to have power restored by noon.

Update #Outage in #HamOnt affecting approx 115 homes and businesses in the Longwood Road to Lock Street South from Homewood Avenue to Hillcrest Avenue. Crews working to restore power. ETR remains 11:00am. For more info visit https://t.co/wVbk6qbwSu #pwrout ^pa — Alectra (@alectranews) November 1, 2019