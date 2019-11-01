2 Hamilton schools closed Friday due to power outage

A pair of elementary schools in Hamilton will be closed on Friday due to a power outage, according to the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.
Rockton Elementary School’s Beverly campus and Spring Valley Elementary School were affected by the heavy rain and strong winds that knocked out power lines overnight in the area from Longwood Road to Lock Street South and Homewood Avenue to Hillcrest Avenue.
About a hundred people lost power in the area, according to Alectra. Crews expect to have power restored by noon.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS