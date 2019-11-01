Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Cody Fajardo misses practice with back injury

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Roughriders star quarterback Cody Fajardo is questionable for Saturday’s key season finale after pulling a muscle in his back at practice on Wednesday.

Fajardo, named the team’s outstanding player this season, did not practise on Thursday.

Isaac Harker and Bryan Bennett are the other quarterbacks on Saskatchewan’s roster.

Head coach Craig Dickenson told reporters that the team is playing it safe with Fajardo’s injury, but Dickenson is “hopeful” his starter can play Saturday.

“I think Cody will be fine, but if he’s not we feel confident in Isaac and Bryan to get it done,” Dickenson said at Thursday’s practice.

The Eskimos, who are locked into fourth in the West and will travel to Montreal to face the Alouettes in the East semifinal, have said they will rest starting quarterback Trevor Harris for the game in Saskatchewan. Logan Kilgore is slated to start.

The Roughriders can clinch first in the CFL’s West Division and a bye to the conference final with a win over the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday or a Calgary Stampeders loss to the B.C. Lions.

If Calgary wins and Saskatchewan loses, the Roughriders will drop into second and have to host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West semifinal next week.

Fajardo took over from Zach Collaros as Roughriders starter after the latter quarterback suffered a concussion in the season opener.

Fajardo leads the league with 4,302 passing yards this season. He has thrown for 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while also rushing for 10 TDs.

Collaros is now in Winnipeg, leading the Bombers to victory in his first game with the team last week.

