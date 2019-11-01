Wind warning continues for Kingston region, Prince Edward County

Send this page to someone via email

Intense winds are blowing through the Limestone City on Friday as Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Kingston region and Prince Edward County.

According to the weather agency, southwesterly wind gusts of nearly 90 kilometres per hour are expected early this morning, with stronger wind gusts of 110 kilometres per hour possible along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

Westerly wind gusts of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour are then expected later in the morning, Environment Canada says. Winds are expected to ease up through the day.

According to Environment Canada, damaging winds may bring down trees and branches. Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may also occur, and high winds could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break, the weather agency says.

The wind has caused widespread power outages across the province, according to Hydro One. On Friday morning, the utility said more than 98,000 customers were without power due to high winds on Thursday night, and further outages are expected.

Last night’s high winds have caused outages for over 98,000 customers. As the winds move east today, we expect to see additional damage and outages. Crews are responding to calls as quickly and safely as possible. Visit our map for updates: https://t.co/vAwodjdIfA. #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/FTZdKHj25d — Hydro One (@HydroOne) November 1, 2019

Several bus routes are also delayed Friday morning due to streets being blocked by trees and utility wires, according to Kingston Transit.

Several routes delayed due to streets blocked by trees and utility wires.

Route 16 – Division/Dalton scheduled to leave Kingston Centre at 6:30am currently out of service.

Route 1 – SLC scheduled to leave downtown transfer point at 6:15am currently out of service. — Kingston Transit (@KingstonTransit) November 1, 2019

In addition, St. Lawrence College is experiencing a power outage. The school is asking people not to come to its Kingston campus until further notice.

IMPORTANT NOTICE Friday Nov 1: 7:26 a.m.

We are experiencing a power outage and are asking people to not come to the KINGSTON campus until further notice. We will provide updates via Twitter and SLC email. — St. Lawrence College (@whatsinsideslc) November 1, 2019

Due to the high winds, traffic restrictions are currently in effect at the Thousand Islands Bridge.

Commercial vehicles weighing less than 60,000 pounds will be restricted from crossing, along with RVs, buses and empty trailers.

The Wolfe Island ferry has also temporarily stopped operations because of the high winds.

— With files from Julie Brown