BBB investigates multiple complaints of fake garage door companies in Calgary

The Better Business Bureau is warning Calgary homeowners to make sure they know who they’re hiring for any type of home service following several complaints from local companies.

“We are investigating a number of different calls from garage door companies whose names have been used by other companies,” said BBB spokesperson Shawna-Kay Thomas. Tweet This

Thomas told Global News the names were used because they’re popular, known for a good service and they’re often companies people trust.

Glenmore Overhead Door Services is one of those companies.

It has been building its reputation and success for four decades in Calgary. A company official said they were shocked to find out someone is trying to capitalize on its award-winning name.

“This is personal for us,” Rhys Harris said. “It attacks our family, our business [and] our reputation.”

The family-run company first became aware of the problem following a panicked call from a customer awaiting service.

“She said, ‘Your tech had called and said he’s going to be here in an hour, but someone else is here under your name and they’re already in my garage,'” he said.

“She was obviously a bit spooked right? I mean a random person at your house.” Tweet This

Harris said the customer ended up giving the other company money to leave and that’s when the Glenmore Overhead Door Services went looking for answers.

It was alerted to a Google listing which had its company name in the heading, but a different company’s website underneath. Prospective customers were clicking on that link instead of Glenmore’s.

Global News is not disclosing the company name as no charges have been laid.

The BBB said it is not illegal, but it’s definitely not ethical in the marketplace and added that it can be harmful for both consumers and businesses.

“You may end up paying more than you intend to spend,” Thomas said. “You may end up with shoddy work.” Tweet This

“And if their [legitimate company] names are being used by shoddy companies, and consumers start to file complaints and bad reviews, it’s a loss for their business brand.”

These types of situations aren’t new in Calgary.

Earlier this year, Global News exposed a furnace scam where people were also trying to capitalize on a reputable company’s name.

The BBB advised customers not to simply rely on Google searches, but to search out the company’s website instead.

Glenmore Overhead Door Services did get Google to take the listing down, but isn’t confident it won’t pop up again.

“I think if these people spent half as much time trying to run an honest business instead of trying to steal other people’s, they might actually have an honest business,” Harris said. Tweet This