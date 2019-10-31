New Brunswick proposes that vehicle inspections occur every 2 years

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s Tory government has proposed that the province move to a model of vehicle inspections every two years, rather than the current model of annual inspections.

If passed, the cost of inspection for personal passenger vehicles would be $45 every two years, rather than a yearly cost of $35.

The New Brunswick government says their proposed changes to the Motor Vehicle Act would results in savings for New Brunswick drivers.

“The government is committed to making it less expensive to own a car,” said public safety minister Carl Urquhart in a press release.

“Reducing the requirement for motor vehicle inspections to once every two years is a step towards making it more affordable and convenient for the driving public.” Tweet This

The proposed regulations would see new vehicles with a gross vehicle mass of less than 4,500 kilograms have an initial inspection and then remain clear for three years, while other personal vehicles with a gross vehicle mass of less than 4,500 kilograms would be re-inspected every two years.

The changes would not affect commercial vehicles and Urquhart stressed that police officers would still have the authority to order vehicle inspections.

If passed, the regulations are expected to be brought into force in January 2020.

Residents can review or comment on the proposed regulation, while the provincial government says feedback can be submitted to nicole.shorrock@gnb.ca or by calling (506) 444-3663.