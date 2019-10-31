Menu

Consumer

GM recalls more than 600,000 trucks, SUVs worldwide over braking system error

By The Associated Press
Posted October 31, 2019 2:45 pm
This May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit.
This May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

General Motors is recalling more than 600,000 four-wheel drive trucks and SUVs because a software error could activate the braking system, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers the 2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2015-2020 Chevrolet Suburban, 2015-2020 Chevrolet Tahoe, 2014-2018 GMC Sierra 1500 and 2015-2020 GMC Yukon models.

GM said 653,370 vehicles worldwide were potentially affected, but no accidents have been reported.

Activation of the braking software is triggered by the failure of a wheel-speed sensor, leading to unintended braking on the opposite wheel. That would cause the vehicle to pull to one side, increasing the risk of a crash. That risk can be eliminated by driving in two-wheel drive mode until the recall repair is made, GM said.

GM will reprogram the vehicles’ software free of charge.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
