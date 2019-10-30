Menu

U.S. auto workers union reach tentative deal with Ford

By Tom Krisher The Associated Press
Posted October 30, 2019 9:20 pm
Sean Crawford, of United Auto Workers 598, rallies outside the Marriott Renaissance Hotel while the UAW GM Council holds a meeting inside the hotel in Detroit, Sunday Sept. 15, 2019.
Sean Crawford, of United Auto Workers 598, rallies outside the Marriott Renaissance Hotel while the UAW GM Council holds a meeting inside the hotel in Detroit, Sunday Sept. 15, 2019. (Kathleen Galligan/Detroit Free Press via AP)

The United Auto Workers union says it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford after three days of intense bargaining.

The union said the deal was reached Wednesday night but didn’t give details.

It says the deal still has to be approved by committees of national union leaders and local officials who will meet in Detroit Friday. Then it will be sent to Ford’s 55,000 union workers for a ratification vote.

READ MORE: GM, U.S. auto workers’ union reach tentative deal that may end strike

The agreement likely will mirror the pact approved by General Motors workers after a 40-day strike.

The GM contract has a mix of pay raises and lump-sum checks, a quicker path to full wages for new hires and assurances that temporary workers can become full-time. It also includes $7.7 billion in investments at U.S. factories.

UAW Vice-President Rory Gamble, the chief negotiator with Ford, said bargainers were talking during the GM strike. Negotiations resumed in earnest on Monday.

The union’s “pattern bargaining strategy” won unspecified salary and benefits gains with Ford and secured over $6 billion in product investments in American facilities, Gamble said in a statement. The investments will create or keep over 8,500 jobs, but no precise number of new jobs was given.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
