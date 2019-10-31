Saskatoon Blades alumnus Kirby Dach staying with Chicago Blackhawks

Send this page to someone via email

Don’t expect to see Kirby Dach back in the Saskatoon Blades lineup.

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Wednesday the Western Hockey League (WHL) alumnus will be remaining in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Blades’ general manager Colin Priestner said to have the first 18-year-old WHL player in the NHL since Ryan Nugent-Hopkins speaks volumes of both Dach and the job their coaches have done preparing him for this opportunity.

“We knew given his performance at their summer camp, prospects tournament and early in the season that sticking with the Hawks was a strong possibility, so we have been preparing in anticipation of this news,” Priestner said in a statement.

“While it may sting in the short term to not have him in our lineup, overall this is a great day for the Blades in the big picture. This kind of news can really help future recruiting and shows Saskatoon is a place where top-end junior hockey players can come to help reach their goals.”

The Blades originally selected the St. Albert, Alta., native second overall at the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. During his time with Saskatoon, he appeared in 143 games, posting 43 goals and 94 assists.

In the 2019 Entry NHL Draft, the 18-year-old centreman was drafted third overall by Chicago. Dach is the 19th player in Blades history to be selected in the first round of the draft.

Dach has had a goal and an assist in six NHL games since making his Blackhawks debut on Oct. 20 against the Washington Capitals.

NHL teams have the option to send drafted prospects back to their junior squads after nine games in the league, and once they have played 10 games, the team must keep them for the rest of the season.

The Blackhawks signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract in July.

Saskatoon (8-6-1-1) plays the Edmonton Oil Kings (10-1-3-0) next in at Rogers Place on Nov. 1.