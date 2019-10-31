Hunt underway for new tenant for Victoria Park Boathouse in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kitchener says it is on the hunt for a new tenant for the Boathouse in Victoria Park.

The historic building, which is currently home to a live music venue and restaurant, is leased by the city.

READ MORE: Kitchener swans Otis and Ophelia head to Stratford for winter

Kitchener says the current tenant will close up shop on Thursday but did not provide further details on the abrupt closure.

“We want to thank Mark Forwell for his commitment, and operation of the facility for the past five years,” Brian Bennett, manager, business development for the City of Kitchener, said in a statement.

READ MORE: City of Kitchener replacing sluice gate for Victoria Park Lake

The city said it’s going to assess the building’s future with an eye on current community needs before it begins looking for a new tenant.

Story continues below advertisement

Bennett said that anyone interested in becoming the next Victoria Park Boathouse operator should watch for details to appear by the end of December.