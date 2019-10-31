Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Hunt underway for new tenant for Victoria Park Boathouse in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 1:17 pm
The Boathouse in Kitchener's Victoria Park.
The Boathouse in Kitchener's Victoria Park. Google Maps

The City of Kitchener says it is on the hunt for a new tenant for the Boathouse in Victoria Park.

The historic building, which is currently home to a live music venue and restaurant, is leased by the city.

READ MORE: Kitchener swans Otis and Ophelia head to Stratford for winter

Kitchener says the current tenant will close up shop on Thursday but did not provide further details on the abrupt closure.

“We want to thank Mark Forwell for his commitment, and operation of the facility for the past five years,” Brian Bennett, manager, business development for the City of Kitchener, said in a statement.

READ MORE: City of Kitchener replacing sluice gate for Victoria Park Lake

The city said it’s going to assess the building’s future with an eye on current community needs before it begins looking for a new tenant.

Story continues below advertisement

Bennett said that anyone interested in becoming the next Victoria Park Boathouse operator should watch for details to appear by the end of December.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Victoria ParkBoathouse KitchenerBoathouse restaurant KitchenerBoathouse Victoria parkVictoria Park Boathouse Kitchener
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.