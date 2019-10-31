Ottawa police hunt suspect charged with stealing pricey rings from jewelry stores

A 45-year-old Ottawa man is wanted for stealing expensive rings from five different jewelry stores in town this year, thefts he allegedly pulled off by posing as a customer.
Ottawa police have accused John Borrens of the crimes and are asking the public to help investigators track him down.
The thefts took place between March 19 and Oct. 25 at jewelry stores located in the city’s west end, Const. Chuck Benoit said.
Borrens is five feet, seven inches tall, weighs 119 pounds and has brown hair that’s greyed at the sides, according to a news release issued on Thursday.
Borrens is facing the following charges in connection to the jewelry store thefts:
- five counts of theft over $5,000;
- 11 counts of breach of probation; and
- one count of breach of recognizance.
Investigators ask anyone with information about this case to call 613-236-1222, ext. 2666 – or to submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visiting their website.
