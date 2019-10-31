Menu

Keystone pipeline leaks more than 1.4M litres of oil in North Dakota

By James MacPherson The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2019 11:02 am
FILE PHOTO: A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota, January 25, 2017. .
FILE PHOTO: A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota, January 25, 2017. . Reuters/ Terray Sylvester

North Dakota regulators say the Keystone pipeline leaked more than 1.4 million litres (383,000 gallons) of oil in the northeastern part of the state. That’s the equivalent of 9,119 barrels of oil.

Calgary-based TC Energy said in a statement that the pipeline leak affected about 2090.3 sq. Meters (22,500 square feet) of land near Edinburg, in Walsh County.

The company says the spill has been contained and its cause is unknown.

READ MORE: Keystone pipeline shut down after potential spill in North Dakota

North Dakota regulators were notified late Tuesday night of the leak. They say some wetlands were affected, but not any sources of drinking water.

Water Quality Division Director Karl Rockeman says the pipeline has been shut down since the leak.

Story continues below advertisement

A segment of the pipeline in Missouri was shut down in early February for nearly two weeks after a leak of about a dozen barrels of oil was discovered.

The Keystone pipeline is part of a 2,687-mile (4,324 kilometre) system that also is to include the proposed Keystone XL pipeline expansion.

— More to come…

© 2019 The Canadian Press
