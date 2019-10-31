Menu

Crime

Suspended drivers stopped by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 11:10 am
Updated October 31, 2019 11:40 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged two people who were driving while under suspension.
OPP say two currently suspended drivers in the City of Kawartha Lakes were stopped by officers during patrols this week.

On Monday, an officer stopped a vehicle for allegedly speeding on Ski Hill Road near Bethany. Police discovered the driver’s licence was suspended.

READ MORE: Suspended drivers nabbed by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Christine Morrison, 27, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with speeding and driving while suspended, both under the Highway Traffic Act.

On Wednesday, officers conducted a vehicle stop on Helen Street in the village of Bobcaygeon, leading to charges for the driver.

Kimberley Myers, 32, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with two counts of driving while under suspension. OPP say the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Both accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 3.

