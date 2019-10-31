Bianca Andreescu withdraws from WTA Finals due to knee injury

Send this page to someone via email

SHENZHEN, China – Canada’s Bianca Andreescu says she is withdrawing from the WTA Finals due to an injury to her left knee.

In a statement, 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., says she is “very disappointed” not to be able to finish the year on her terms.

Andreescu was eliminated yesterday after retiring from her match against Karolina Pliskova as a result of the injury, which meant she couldn’t advance to the semifinals. She is 0-2 at the tourney.

Alternate Sofia Kenin will replace her for the final round robin match tomorrow against Elina Svitolina.

