Sports

Bianca Andreescu withdraws from WTA Finals due to knee injury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2019 9:18 am
Updated October 31, 2019 9:19 am
Bianca Andreescu of Canada receives a medical treatment on her leg after suffering a knee injury during the WTA Finals Tennis Tournament against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. .
Bianca Andreescu of Canada receives a medical treatment on her leg after suffering a knee injury during the WTA Finals Tennis Tournament against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. . AP Photo/Andy Wong

SHENZHEN, China – Canada’s Bianca Andreescu says she is withdrawing from the WTA Finals due to an injury to her left knee.

In a statement, 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., says she is “very disappointed” not to be able to finish the year on her terms.

Andreescu was eliminated yesterday after retiring from her match against Karolina Pliskova as a result of the injury, which meant she couldn’t advance to the semifinals. She is 0-2 at the tourney.

Alternate Sofia Kenin will replace her for the final round robin match tomorrow against Elina Svitolina.

More coming.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
