Bianca Andreescu withdraws from WTA Finals due to knee injury

SHENZHEN, China – Canada’s Bianca Andreescu says she is withdrawing from the WTA Finals due to an injury to her left knee.
In a statement, 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., says she is “very disappointed” not to be able to finish the year on her terms.
READ MORE: Bianca Andreescu eliminated from WTA Final
Andreescu was eliminated yesterday after retiring from her match against Karolina Pliskova as a result of the injury, which meant she couldn’t advance to the semifinals. She is 0-2 at the tourney.
Alternate Sofia Kenin will replace her for the final round robin match tomorrow against Elina Svitolina.
More coming.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
COMMENTS