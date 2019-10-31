Menu

Strong winds, heavy rain in Hamilton’s Halloween forecast

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 9:13 am
Environment Canada says it will be a wet and windy day for Halloween, putting a damper on trick-or-treating Thursday evening.
Environment Canada says it will be a wet and windy day for Halloween, putting a damper on trick-or-treating Thursday evening. Getty Images

Halloween in Hamilton and the surrounding area will be wet and windy, according to Canada’s weather agency.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city that calls for “the heaviest rain” this afternoon.

“Strong southwesterly wind gusts are expected this evening and overnight,” the agency said. “Rainfall amounts of 20 to 35 millimetres are expected for total amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres by late this evening.”

READ MORE: Halloween 2019 — Southern Ontario forecast to get wet, warm, windy weather

Environment Canada says visibility can be reduced when driving in rainy conditions and suggests headlights should be on throughout the day. The weather agency also recommends maintaining a safe distance when following other vehicles.

Meanwhile, a wind warning is also in effect, according to meteorologists.

“Southwesterly wind gusts near 90 kilometres per hour are expected to develop this evening and persist into the overnight hours before weakening slightly, ” said Environment Canada. “Westerly wind gusts of 70 or 80 kilometres per hour are then expected into Friday morning.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Halloween forecast — What’s in store for trick-or-treaters across the country

The agency also warns the winds could potentially damage buildings, roof shingles and windows.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” the weather agency said.

Temperatures on Thursday are forecast to be a high of 14 C and a low of 1 C.

