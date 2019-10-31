Menu

Canada

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Rivière-des-Prairies: police

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 8:10 am
Updated October 31, 2019 8:42 am
Montreal police are investigating an early morning crash in which a pedestrian was struck on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard.
A pedestrian was hit by a car early Thursday morning in Montreal’s Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough, according to police.

Montreal police say the woman was walking along Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard and attempted to cross the street at Armand-Bombardier Boulevard.

A vehicle travelling southbound on the street had a green light and wasn’t able to stop in time to avoid the woman, police say.

The woman has been taken to hospital in critical condition.

The driver is being treated for shock.

The Montreal police collision squad is on the scene, and the intersection remains closed.

