Take a tour of Terry Fox Elementary’s haunted house in Pierrefonds

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Terry Fox Elementary on Pierrefonds turned into a haunted house Wednesday night.

A portion of the school was taken over by creepy creatures and a crew of the undead — also known by day as parents and teachers.

The elementary’s parents’ committee spent weeks preparing for the annual deed.

“It’s been a tradition in our school for years,” said Grade 6 teacher Catherine Patenaude.

“Last year we decided, let’s open it up to the community.”

2:09 Can kids have fun at Halloween without treats? Can kids have fun at Halloween without treats?

According to mother-daughter duo Jade and Nancy Murphy, the efforts paid off.

“It was scary, really scary! Oh my god,” said Nancy while laughing.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was really good!” her daughter Jade reacted.

Those in attendance were also encouraged to bring their donations of dried goods or money for On-Rock Community Services, a local food bank.