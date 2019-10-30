Take a tour of Terry Fox Elementary’s haunted house in Pierrefonds

The Terry Fox Elementary on Pierrefonds turned into a haunted house Wednesday night.
A portion of the school was taken over by creepy creatures and a crew of the undead — also known by day as parents and teachers.
The elementary’s parents’ committee spent weeks preparing for the annual deed.
“It’s been a tradition in our school for years,” said Grade 6 teacher Catherine Patenaude.
“Last year we decided, let’s open it up to the community.”
According to mother-daughter duo Jade and Nancy Murphy, the efforts paid off.
“It was scary, really scary! Oh my god,” said Nancy while laughing.
“It was really good!” her daughter Jade reacted.
Those in attendance were also encouraged to bring their donations of dried goods or money for On-Rock Community Services, a local food bank.
