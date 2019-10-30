Menu

Canada

Take a tour of Terry Fox Elementary’s haunted house in Pierrefonds

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 9:48 pm
WATCH: Come along on a tour of this year's annual haunted house at the Terry Fox Elementary in Pierrefonds.

The Terry Fox Elementary on Pierrefonds turned into a haunted house Wednesday night.

A portion of the school was taken over by creepy creatures and a crew of the undead — also known by day as parents and teachers.

The elementary’s parents’ committee spent weeks preparing for the annual deed.

“It’s been a tradition in our school for years,” said Grade 6 teacher Catherine Patenaude.

“Last year we decided, let’s open it up to the community.”

Can kids have fun at Halloween without treats?

According to mother-daughter duo Jade and Nancy Murphy, the efforts paid off.

“It was scary, really scary! Oh my god,” said Nancy while laughing.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was really good!” her daughter Jade reacted.

Those in attendance were also encouraged to bring their donations of dried goods or money for On-Rock Community Services, a local food bank.

