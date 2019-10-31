Menu

Canada

Kingston dog owners, veterinarians still seeing a tick issue this late in the season

By Neil McArtney Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 10:35 am
WATCH: Dog owners across Ontario are seeing more and more ticks on their pets. One Kingston vet says it's partly due to warmer weather this fall.

“We are still seeing ticks even at this time of year,” says Dr. Ryan Llera at Kingston Veterinary Clinic.

Llera says he’s had to remove two ticks from himself in the last couple of weeks and maintains climate change is extending tick season.

“A lot of it has to do with the warmer temperatures that we are having, the unseasonable warm weather,” says Llera.

“More migration of wildlife that are also carrying and bring[ing] these ticks up from the United States in a lot of cases.”

READ MORE: Lyme disease is so common in parts of Canada, some areas no longer test ticks

Similar concerns were raised in a Facebook post by Grace Andrews, after a recent visit to Frontenac Provincial Park, where she says her three dogs were infested with at least 50 ticks each.

Her post on Oct. 28 has been shared thousands of times.

“I can’t stop her from walking,” says Sarah Clark, referring to her two-year old Australian Shepherd, Harley.

Clark protects her pet against ticks and fleas, but still worries.

“Last year I pulled none off of her, but this year I pulled six, maybe 10 off of her,” says Clark.

“In different instances, I’ve pulled one off here or there, so yes, that’s more.”

The Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation recommends you wear light-coloured clothing with long-sleeves and pants on wooded trails.

Also, walk your pet in the middle of clear pathways and trails and avoid low-lying brush and tall grass.

READ MORE: Tick-tock: Ticks are spreading across Canada. Here are their new homes

At Lemoine Point Conservation Area, the City of Kingston has posted signs about ticks in the area, and at this time of year falling leaves provide the perfect habitat for ticks.

“They love this time of year,” says Llera. “More people are out, more dogs, more wildlife. They like the leaves, as little beds on the ground where they can hide and hibernate in.

“So they are much more able to finds hosts to feed on.”

According to Dr. Llera, once the temperature hits zero – ticks across Ontario will go into hibernation, re-emerging in the spring.

Natural protection from ticks and mosquitoes
