Twitter announces ban on all political advertising

Twitter is banning all political advertising from its service, saying social media companies give advertisers an unfair advantage in proliferating highly targeted, misleading messages.

Facebook has taken fire since it disclosed earlier in October that it will not fact-check ads by politicians or their campaigns, which could allow them to lie freely. CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Congress last week that politicians have the right to free speech on Facebook.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted the change Wednesday, saying the company is recognizing that advertising on social media offers an unfair level of targeting compared to other mediums.

“We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally,” Dorsey announced in a tweet. “We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought.”

A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet. Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money. — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

The majority of money spent on political advertising in the U.S. goes to television ads.

Twitter’s policy will start on November 22.

