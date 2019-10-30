Menu

Politics

Twitter announces ban on all political advertising

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 30, 2019 4:22 pm
Updated October 30, 2019 4:25 pm
In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on 'Foreign Influence Operations and Their Use of Social Media Platforms' on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Twitter is banning all political advertising from its service, saying social media companies give advertisers an unfair advantage in proliferating highly targeted, misleading messages.

Facebook has taken fire since it disclosed earlier in October that it will not fact-check ads by politicians or their campaigns, which could allow them to lie freely. CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Congress last week that politicians have the right to free speech on Facebook.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted the change Wednesday, saying the company is recognizing that advertising on social media offers an unfair level of targeting compared to other mediums.

“We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally,” Dorsey announced in a tweet. “We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought.”

The majority of money spent on political advertising in the U.S. goes to television ads.

Twitter’s policy will start on November 22.

— With files from Global News.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
