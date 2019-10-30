Looking for a pumpkin in Edmonton? Gourd luck…

Send this page to someone via email

Edmontonians looking for a last-minute pumpkin for Halloween might be dealing with some squashed dreams.

The city is dealing with a shortage with most stores, both independent and chain, completely sold out.

“We get dozens of calls every day,” Joe Gadbois at the Greenland Garden Centre said. Tweet This

Gadbois says he believes its a combination of pumpkins spoiling outdoors once the temperature gets below freezing, as well as people just not buying them early enough.

“Every year we definitely see a huge increase in demand the week before Halloween,” Gadbois said.

“If it gets below zero they will freeze, and they’ll actually turn to mush.” Tweet This

Pumpkins can turn to mush if left outdoors in freezing weather. Heide Pearson/ Global News

Greenland Garden Centre said its last pumpkins were snapped up by Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Global News also contacted a dozen grocery stores around Edmonton, including Save-On-Foods, Sobeys, and Safeway, and all stores said they were completely out of pumpkins.

Calgary is also facing a shortage of the in-demand decor.

“Another tip would be to buy your pumpkins early,” said Gadbois. “Keep in mind they will store for a long time if they’re kept cool and dry.”

