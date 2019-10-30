Menu

Consumer

Looking for a pumpkin in Edmonton? Gourd luck…

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 4:13 pm
Updated October 30, 2019 4:14 pm
Generic shot of a pumpkin patch. File/Global News.
Generic shot of a pumpkin patch. File/Global News.

Edmontonians looking for a last-minute pumpkin for Halloween might be dealing with some squashed dreams.

The city is dealing with a shortage with most stores, both independent and chain, completely sold out.

“We get dozens of calls every day,” Joe Gadbois at the Greenland Garden Centre said.

Gadbois says he believes its a combination of pumpkins spoiling outdoors once the temperature gets below freezing, as well as people just not buying them early enough.

“Every year we definitely see a huge increase in demand the week before Halloween,” Gadbois said.

“If it gets below zero they will freeze, and they’ll actually turn to mush.”

Pumpkins can turn to mush if left outdoors in freezing weather.
Pumpkins can turn to mush if left outdoors in freezing weather. Heide Pearson/ Global News

Greenland Garden Centre said its last pumpkins were snapped up by Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Global News also contacted a dozen grocery stores around Edmonton, including Save-On-Foods, Sobeys, and Safeway, and all stores said they were completely out of pumpkins.

Calgary is also facing a shortage of the in-demand decor.

READ MORE: Pumpkin problems plague Calgarians ahead of Halloween

“Another tip would be to buy your pumpkins early,” said Gadbois. “Keep in mind they will store for a long time if they’re kept cool and dry.”

Is your child ready to go trick-or-treating on their own?
Is your child ready to go trick-or-treating on their own?
