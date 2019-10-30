Menu

Health

Boil-water advisory lifted for most Cookstown residents

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 3:59 pm
On Tuesday morning, a watermain break resulted in the draining of water from the nearby Cookstown Water Tower, leading to the boil-water advisory.
On Tuesday morning, a watermain break resulted in the draining of water from the nearby Cookstown Water Tower, leading to the boil-water advisory. Files / Global News

A boil-water advisory has been lifted for most Cookstown residents who live on or east of Highway 27, Innisfil officials say.

The advisory is still in place for 14 customers on Victoria Street East and will remain in effect pending the results of another water sample test, according to town officials.

For the rest of residents, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed through water samples that the water is safe to use again, officials add.

READ MORE: Boil water advisory in effect for all Cookstown residents

On Tuesday morning, a watermain break resulted in the draining of water from the nearby Cookstown Water Tower, leading to the boil-water advisory.

InnServices crews were able to repair the watermain and restore service overnight.

According to town officials, residents who are still affected should use an alternate water supply or boil their water at a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking, gargling, making baby food or formula, washing dishes or produce, making ice or meals, or brushing their teeth.

