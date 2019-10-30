Raptors farm team to face KW Titans in Kitchener this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Raptors farm team will be in Kitchener this weekend for an exhibition contest with the KW Titans.

The Southern Ontario showdown between the Titans and Raptors 905 will tip off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Conestoga College.

“This game is another step in a good relationship that promotes growth, development and exposure for both organizations,” KW Titans coach Cavel Johnson said in a statement.

“Having Raptors 905 in town continues to expose our community to elite level, professional basketball, as well as positive influences for our youth.”

With the Titans’ season not kicking off until the winter, many of the players have not arrived in Kitchener yet so the team will feature some players who are looking to earn a spot on the squad.

While the event is mostly sold out, the team says a few standing tickets will be available at the door.

Training camp for the Titans third season will get underway on Dec. 9.