Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Kevin Spacey sexual battery case rejected by prosecutors after accuser death

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 30, 2019 1:40 pm
Actor Kevin Spacey stands in district court during arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Nantucket, Mass.
Actor Kevin Spacey stands in district court during arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Nantucket, Mass. Harnishfeger/The Inquirer and Mirror via AP, Pool, File

Los Angeles prosecutors have rejected a sexual battery case against Kevin Spacey because the accuser has died.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced the decision Tuesday. The case stemmed from a masseur’s allegations that Spacey inappropriately touched him during a massage session at a home in Malibu, California, in October 2016.

The decision states that the allegations against Spacey could not be proven without the masseur’s participation. The man also sued Spacey under the alias John Doe in a case that remains pending in federal court.

READ MORE: Kevin Spacey accuser dies before sexual assault lawsuit proceeds

An email sent to Spacey’s lawyer Alan Jackson was not immediately returned.

Massachusetts prosecutors in July dropped a criminal case against Spacey filed after accusations that he groped an 18-year-old man at a bar on the resort island of Nantucket in 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

In that case, Spacey’s accuser invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify about text messages from the night of the alleged groping that the defence claimed were deleted.

Police in London are also investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by Spacey, but there’s been no public update on that inquiry.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Kevin Spaceykevin spacey sexual assaultkevin spacey courtkevin spacey 2019Kevin Spacey accuser deadkevin spacey court 2019kevin spacey court casekevin spacey sexual battery case
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.