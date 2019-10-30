Pumpkins becoming commodity on eve of Halloween in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

If people are still looking to carve a pumpkin in time for Halloween on Thursday, they may be out of luck in Saskatchewan.

People around the province have had a hard time finding the holiday staple, for about a week.

Global News called 18 groceries stores in Regina, and not one had pumpkins for sale.

All Safeway/Sobeys, Save-On-Foods, Co-op Food Store, Walmart and Real Canadian Superstore locations across the city confirmed they are out of stock. Saskatoon is having the same problem.

Body Fuel Organics in Regina had pumpkins available up until Wednesday, but like so many others, have run out.

George Lewko grows pumpkins near Prince Albert. He said he was one of the few in the area to grow a bountiful amount of pumpkins this season.

For those not so lucky, he blames poor soil and possibly a lack of fertilzier. This year, Lewko used a bare patch of soil to compost pumpkins without fertiziler to see how they would grow.

“They grew very well, but never produced a single pumpkin. There was no fertilizer there,” Lewko said.

“There were 20-foot vines with lots of flowers, but not a single pumpkin on them. In my pumpkin patch, if I had a 20-foot vine, than I’ve got lots of pumpkins a long it.”

However, there are some options out there.

Eagle Creek Hutterite Colonly recently dropped some pumpkins off at the Saskatoon Farmers’ Market.

For people willing to travel, Corn Maiden Market at Lincoln Gardens Farm in Lumsden said they still have “a lot” left.