Crime

Crime Beat podcast: Brittney McInnes, the concrete angel

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 6:00 am
Brittney McInnes, 17, was sexually assaulted and murdered in her Calgary home Jan 17, 2010.
Brittney McInnes, 17, was sexually assaulted and murdered in her Calgary home Jan 17, 2010.
On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares the story Brittney McInnes, the concrete angel.

At 17 and just months from graduation, McInnes had her whole life ahead of her.

But in January 2010, the Calgary teen disappeared.

Police were called to investigate, but the search came up empty. Hours later, Brittney’s family discovered her body.

Brittney McInnes, 17, was sexually assaulted and murdered in her Calgary home Jan 17, 2010.
Brittney McInnes, 17, was sexually assaulted and murdered in her Calgary home Jan 17, 2010.

Follow along as police unravel the web of lies her killer had created, and hear his confession — audio that’s never been made public before.

In this episode, you’ll also learn details of further allegations in this case.

