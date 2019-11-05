Crime Beat podcast: Brittney McInnes, the concrete angel

Send this page to someone via email

View link »

On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares the story Brittney McInnes, the concrete angel.

At 17 and just months from graduation, McInnes had her whole life ahead of her.

But in January 2010, the Calgary teen disappeared.

Police were called to investigate, but the search came up empty. Hours later, Brittney’s family discovered her body.

Brittney McInnes, 17, was sexually assaulted and murdered in her Calgary home Jan 17, 2010. Obtained by Global News

Follow along as police unravel the web of lies her killer had created, and hear his confession — audio that’s never been made public before.

Story continues below advertisement

In this episode, you’ll also learn details of further allegations in this case.

1:14 Original target of killer speaks out for first time in hopes of helping solve Alberta cold case Original target of killer speaks out for first time in hopes of helping solve Alberta cold case

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

We LOVE that you are loving the “Crime Beat” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Crime Beat” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Story continues below advertisement

Open the Spotify app, search for “Crime Beat” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.