Ontario government making appointments process more transparent: House leader

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford‘s government is changing the process of public appointments in Ontario following a patronage scandal.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra says the changes will include enhanced conflict of interest assessments and referral of some appointments to the integrity commissioner for review.

READ MORE: Premier Doug Ford promises more transparent appointments process after Dean French scandal

Controversy over a number of appointments earlier this year resulted in the abrupt departure of the premier’s chief of staff.

Dean French left his job in June when it first emerged that people close to him were given lucrative foreign postings.

READ MORE: Another appointee linked to former Ford chief of staff Dean French resigns

In the weeks after his departure, more appointees forwarded by French came under scrutiny and resigned after their links to him were revealed.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford promised a more transparent appointment process and said both his office and the Treasury Board were conducting reviews.