Canada

Ontario government making appointments process more transparent: House leader

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2019 12:27 pm
Updated October 30, 2019 12:28 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at a press conference at the Toronto Police College in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at a press conference at the Toronto Police College in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford‘s government is changing the process of public appointments in Ontario following a patronage scandal.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra says the changes will include enhanced conflict of interest assessments and referral of some appointments to the integrity commissioner for review.

Controversy over a number of appointments earlier this year resulted in the abrupt departure of the premier’s chief of staff.

Dean French left his job in June when it first emerged that people close to him were given lucrative foreign postings.

In the weeks after his departure, more appointees forwarded by French came under scrutiny and resigned after their links to him were revealed.

Ford promised a more transparent appointment process and said both his office and the Treasury Board were conducting reviews.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Doug FordOntario politicsontario pc partyDoug Ford GovernmentPaul CalandraOntario Government AppointmentsDoug Ford Appintments
