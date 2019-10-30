Hamilton man who may have been swimming near lift bridge still missing: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old Hamilton man who may have been seen swimming near the Burlington Lift Bridge on Lake Ontario in early September is still missing, according to Hamilton police.

Investigators say Brandon Pollock’s disappearance is “out of character” and there is “concern” for his well-being.

Pollack was last seen leaving his residence in the area of Herkimer Street and Caroline Street on Tuesday, Sept. 10 just after 4:00 a.m., say police.

His mother reported him missing to police not long after when he did not return home nor attend school on that day.

After making his disappearance public, investigators say three males on a boat came forward and said they may have spotted Pollock swimming near the lift bridge in Lake Ontario, about one kilometre off the shoreline, in the middle of the boat channel.

The boaters say they went over to check on his well-being, and the swimmer advised that he was OK and waved them on.

Detectives say the boaters drove by a second time believing this was not normal and decided to record their conversation on a mobile phone.

The swimmer once again advised that he was OK and encouraged the boaters to move along.

The boaters reached out to police on the evening of Sept. 10 revealing video and photos of the swimmer.

Police showed Pollack’s family members the media, and they told detectives they believe the man in the video was Brandon.

Pollack is said to be of medium build and very active and to frequent Bayfront Park and the Downtown core.

Acquaintances say he mountain climbs and typically takes transit or walks to destinations.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-4725 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit an anonymous tip online.