Canucks visit the Kings after Miller’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (7-3-1, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (4-8-0, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver visits the Los Angeles Kings after J.T. Miller scored two goals in the Canucks’ 7-2 win over the Panthers.

The Kings are 2-3-0 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has given up 11 power-play goals, killing 73.8% of opponent chances.

The Canucks are 2-2-0 in Western Conference play. Vancouver ranks fourth in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Miller with six.

In their last meeting on Oct. 9, Vancouver won 8-2. Brandon Sutter scored two goals for the Canucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Walker leads the Kings with a plus-five in 12 games played this season. Anze Kopitar has totalled three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Miller leads the Canucks with six goals and has recorded 13 points. Elias Pettersson has collected 14 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .863 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Canucks Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.