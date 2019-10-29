Menu

Sports

QMJHL Roundup: Tuesday, October 29, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2019 9:11 pm

HALIFAX – Ryan Francis had two goals and two assists and Shaun Miller added a pair of goals as the Cape Breton Eagles defeated the Halifax Mooseheads 7-1 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Francis has scored in five straight games and has 12 points during his streak. The 17-year-old has 29 points in 16 games to sit fifth in league scoring, one point behind teammate Egor Sokolov, who chipped in two assists in the victory.

Derek Gentile, Brooklyn Kalmikov and Shawn Boudrias also scored for the Eagles (12-4-0) while Liam Kidney and Kyle Havlena also tacked on two assists apiece.

Raphael Lavoie scored for the Mooseheads (7-8-1), who are on a five-game slide.

Kevin Mandolese turned away 23 shots for Cape Breton as Alexis Gravel kicked out 39-of-46 shots for Halifax.

The Eagles went 1 for 3 on the power play while the Mooseheads failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
