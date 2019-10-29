Building along Saskatchewan river could cost up to $20K more: city commission

Send this page to someone via email

On Tuesday, a city commission voted to send a report, which recommends tougher building standards for properties along the South Saskatchewan River, to Saskatoon city council.

“I think these recommendations will help provide clarity for residents in the area and for potential developers,” said Robin Mowat, chairperson of the Municipal Planning Commission, a group of private residents and city officials.

The recommendations are designed to prevent damage from slumping riverbanks, which has been a concern for residents. In 2013, shifting ground damaged some roads and property in the Nutana neighbourhood and in 2016 closed part of Saskatchewan Crescent.

READ MORE: Riverbank slump forces city to close part of Saskatchewan Crescent

The report specifies two areas, between Victoria and McPherson Avenue and the other between Taylor Street and Clarence Avenue. Construction projects in both will be evaluated on the makeup of the soil, the slope of the land and the depth of the groundwater at the location.

Story continues below advertisement

The report recommends the tougher regulations be implemented in two zones. City of Saskatoon / Supplied

The areas would not be allowed in-ground pools—because any leak would destabilize the riverbank— and must be evaluated by a geotechnical engineer.

Kara Fagnou, the director of the building standards city department, said that evaluations can cost “anywhere from $10,000 to 20,000.”

READ MORE: Contamination found at riverbank slope failure

“It will depend on the complexity of the proposed development and the location of the property itself,” she said.

She added that smaller developments, like a deck, could require less stringent and expensive evaluations.

Mowat said the costs were necessary because “the geotechnical aspects of development in [that] part of the city are important considerations.”