Canada

London police seeking 3 suspects following alleged stabbing, home invasion

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 4:27 pm
London police are investigating after a man was allegedly stabbed during a home invasion early Tuesday morning, and they’re searching for three suspects.

Officials say they responded to a call regarding a break-and-enter at a residence on Jalna Boulevard.

Upon arrival, police and paramedics located an adult male who had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, and has since been released.

Police say early information obtained suggests that the victim was asleep inside the residence when he awoke to sounds of what he believed was someone trying to enter the home.

Officials say the victim found three people outside the house, and was allegedly assaulted when he approached them.

The suspects then entered the home, and one of them allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times prior to fleeing from the yard in an unknown direction, according to police.

Police say a knife was located.

The first suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately six-feet-two-inches in height, with his face partially covered by a bandana. He was reportedly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately five-feet-eight-inches in height, with blue eyes and brown hair. His face was also partially covered with a bandana and waswearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The final suspect is described as a Caucasian female, face partially covered with a bandana, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police say the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with further information is asked to call London police at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

