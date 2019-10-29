Winter farmers’ indoor market returns to Peterborough Square for second season

Send this page to someone via email

The winter market hosted by the Peterborough Regional Farmers’ Market returns to Peterborough Square this Saturday.

The indoor market season will run every Saturday from November to April on the lower level of the mall at 340 George St. North near Princess Gardens.

“The location is perfect for a market,” stated Julie Fleming from Circle Organic Community Farm. “It’s central, accessible and familiar to everyone. It’s also a warm and welcoming space for families and is fully accessible.”

The market will feature a variety of farmers, artisans and prepared food vendors (see below for registered list). According to PRFM sustainability chairperson Elsbeth Callaghan, all farmers are verified and only sell what they have grown, raised or produced.

The indoor market follows the “success” of two summer market seasons and an indoor season last year, Callaghan said.

The market features a kids’ zone with toys and activities and is launching a reusable dish program — patrons can enjoy prepared foods on reusable dishes that will be washed by volunteers as a means to promote environmental sustainability.

“Reducing single-use take away containers will help build new habits and help Peterborough become a cleaner place,” said Callaghan.

The market includes free parking in the mall’s underground lot.

“We are very happy to have the market returning to Peterborough Square,” stated mall manager Cheryl McQueen.

“It really brings the community together and benefits all the businesses in the mall.” Tweet This

“We are looking forward to collaborating with the PRFM on events this winter, including Winterfest, holiday celebrations, and Family Literacy Day.”

Artisans

Bittersweet Botanicals and Friends

Curiously Made

Funky Buddha Collection

Pottery Group

RASA Ayurveda

Reddick Studio Porcelain

Solid Leather

The Willow Bark

Prepared Food Vendors

A1 Gluten Free Gals

Belly of the Beast kombucha

Chef Marshall

Curry Mantra

Doo Doo’s Bakery

Finest Gourmet Fudge

Fresh Urban Plate

Grab A Bite

Hunky Dory

Kings Mill Cider

KitCafe

La Mesita Restaurante

Leahy Baking

One Little Bakery

Ontario Cheeses

Sticklings Specialty Bakery Ltd.

The Pasta Shop

Two Dishes Cookshop

Farmers

Allin Orchard

Carolinas Colombia

Cedar Grove Organic Farm

Chick-a-biddy Acres

Circle Organic

Foggy River Farm

Foragers farms

G. Fenton Farms

Hunnabees

Kawartha Country Wines

Kendal Hills Farm

Leahy Stock Farm

Mclean Berry Farm

Millar Farms

Millen Smith Acres

Nautilus Farm

OtonaBEE Apairy

Pinehaven Farm

Rielacres farm

Selywn Garlic

Shades of Gray Indigenous Pet Treats

Shealand Farms

The Little Farm That Could

Traynor Vineyard

Wagner Maple Products

Warner’s Farm