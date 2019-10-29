Winter farmers’ indoor market returns to Peterborough Square for second season

The winter market hosted by the Peterborough Regional Farmers’ Market returns to Peterborough Square this Saturday.
The indoor market season will run every Saturday from November to April on the lower level of the mall at 340 George St. North near Princess Gardens.
“The location is perfect for a market,” stated Julie Fleming from Circle Organic Community Farm. “It’s central, accessible and familiar to everyone. It’s also a warm and welcoming space for families and is fully accessible.”
The market will feature a variety of farmers, artisans and prepared food vendors (see below for registered list). According to PRFM sustainability chairperson Elsbeth Callaghan, all farmers are verified and only sell what they have grown, raised or produced.
The indoor market follows the “success” of two summer market seasons and an indoor season last year, Callaghan said.
The market features a kids’ zone with toys and activities and is launching a reusable dish program — patrons can enjoy prepared foods on reusable dishes that will be washed by volunteers as a means to promote environmental sustainability.
“Reducing single-use take away containers will help build new habits and help Peterborough become a cleaner place,” said Callaghan.
The market includes free parking in the mall’s underground lot.
“We are very happy to have the market returning to Peterborough Square,” stated mall manager Cheryl McQueen.
“It really brings the community together and benefits all the businesses in the mall.”
“We are looking forward to collaborating with the PRFM on events this winter, including Winterfest, holiday celebrations, and Family Literacy Day.”
Artisans
- Bittersweet Botanicals and Friends
- Curiously Made
- Funky Buddha Collection
- Pottery Group
- RASA Ayurveda
- Reddick Studio Porcelain
- Solid Leather
- The Willow Bark
Prepared Food Vendors
- A1 Gluten Free Gals
- Belly of the Beast kombucha
- Chef Marshall
- Curry Mantra
- Doo Doo’s Bakery
- Finest Gourmet Fudge
- Fresh Urban Plate
- Grab A Bite
- Hunky Dory
- Kings Mill Cider
- KitCafe
- La Mesita Restaurante
- Leahy Baking
- One Little Bakery
- Ontario Cheeses
- Sticklings Specialty Bakery Ltd.
- The Pasta Shop
- Two Dishes Cookshop
Farmers
- Allin Orchard
- Carolinas Colombia
- Cedar Grove Organic Farm
- Chick-a-biddy Acres
- Circle Organic
- Foggy River Farm
- Foragers farms
- G. Fenton Farms
- Hunnabees
- Kawartha Country Wines
- Kendal Hills Farm
- Leahy Stock Farm
- Mclean Berry Farm
- Millar Farms
- Millen Smith Acres
- Nautilus Farm
- OtonaBEE Apairy
- Pinehaven Farm
- Rielacres farm
- Selywn Garlic
- Shades of Gray Indigenous Pet Treats
- Shealand Farms
- The Little Farm That Could
- Traynor Vineyard
- Wagner Maple Products
- Warner’s Farm
