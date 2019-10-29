Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Thousands of students expected at Hamilton Bulldogs School Day Game

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 29, 2019 3:30 pm
More than 5,000 students are expected to attend the first of two School Day Games at FirstOntario Centre on Wednesday.
More than 5,000 students are expected to attend the first of two School Day Games at FirstOntario Centre on Wednesday. 900 CHML

The Hamilton Bulldogs host the Barrie Colts Wednesday morning in the latest School Day Game at FirstOntario Centre.

The team says it is expecting more than 5,500 students from the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board to attend the Ontario Hockey League game, which begins at 10:30 a.m.

Hamilton has lost three of its last four games while the Colts come to town riding a three-game winning streak, however the Dogs outscored Barrie 7-5 on Oct. 14.

READ MORE: Hamilton Bulldogs fail to hold off Oshawa Generals

Hamilton’s public school students will attend the second of two School Day Games on Nov. 20 when the Bulldogs entertain the Peterborough Petes.

The Dogs have hosted School Day Games through all of their five years in the Ontario Hockey League.

Story continues below advertisement

The tradition dates back to the team’s days as an AHL franchise.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OHLAHLHamilton BulldogsOntario Hockey LeagueBarrie ColtsAmerican Hockey LeagueFirstOntario CentreBulldogs hockeySchool Day Game
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.