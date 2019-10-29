Thousands of students expected at Hamilton Bulldogs School Day Game

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Bulldogs host the Barrie Colts Wednesday morning in the latest School Day Game at FirstOntario Centre.

The team says it is expecting more than 5,500 students from the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board to attend the Ontario Hockey League game, which begins at 10:30 a.m.

Hamilton has lost three of its last four games while the Colts come to town riding a three-game winning streak, however the Dogs outscored Barrie 7-5 on Oct. 14.

Hamilton’s public school students will attend the second of two School Day Games on Nov. 20 when the Bulldogs entertain the Peterborough Petes.

The Dogs have hosted School Day Games through all of their five years in the Ontario Hockey League.

The tradition dates back to the team’s days as an AHL franchise.