Health

Boil water advisory in effect for all Cookstown residents

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 12:35 pm
The advisory is in effect for all residents in the Cookstown area who live on or east of Highway 27.
The advisory is in effect for all residents in the Cookstown area who live on or east of Highway 27. Town Handout

A boil water advisory is in place for all residents in the Cookstown area who live on or east of Highway 27.

The advisory, required by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, was implemented following a watermain break on Victoria Street, east of Highway 27.

The Town of Innisfil and InnServices, the municipality’s water and wastewater utility company, are investigating the incident, conducting repairs and testing for bacteria.

The advisory is in effect until further notice and will be lifted once the safety of the water has been confirmed through tests.

According to town officials, residents should use an alternate water supply or boil their water at a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking, gargling, making baby food or formula, washing dishes or produce, making ice or meals, or brushing their teeth.

