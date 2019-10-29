Menu

Crime

Video shows suspect pulling out handgun while handcuffed in back of Toronto police cruiser

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 11:47 am
Toronto police in-car video shows handcuffed suspect pull out gun in back of cruiser
ABOVE: A video appears to show a suspect pulling out a handgun while handcuffed and sitting in the back of a Toronto police cruise, even after the accused had already been searched prior to his arrest.

Toronto police say they are investigating after a video recently surfaced of a suspect pulling out a handgun while sitting handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser.

Police said the incident occurred on Sunday when officers responded to a call about an impaired driver in The Esplanade area, just east of Lower Jarvis Street.

Investigators said they located the suspect in the driver seat of a car and conducted a pat-down search before arresting the individual over alleged alcohol-related offences.

According to police, in the midst of transporting the accused to a nearby station, officers in the car heard the sound of something hitting the floor in the back seat.

When they stopped to open the back door of the cruiser, a semi-automatic pistol was found on the floor in front of the accused, police said.

Officers said the gun was confiscated and an additional search was conducted before bringing the individual to 41 Division for breath tests and processing.

The accused has been identified as Ali Showbeg, 38, of Mississauga, and he faces nine criminal charges, eight of which are gun-related.

Police said they issued a safety notice to officers to inform them of the method of “firearm concealment” used in this incident.

Police Chief Mark Saunders said in a statement that the incident is under investigation to assess whether it is a “training or disciplinary matter.”

“Our officers face risks every day in their jobs,” Saunders said.

“In this case, a call for a suspected impaired driver resulted in multiple firearm-related charges against an individual who allegedly concealed the firearm during his arrest by police. The officers conducted a search of the accused and the gun was not detected.”

Saunders said he’s also ordered a full investigation into the leaking of the in-car camera video, saying it’s a “clear break of protocol and procedure.”

Mayor John Tory has also responded to the video, saying he is looking forward to seeing what recommendations come out of the investigation to rectify these types of situations.

“It’s a disconcerting story to think that somebody who is inside a police car or anywhere else, for that matter, has a gun, especially after they’ve been searched,” Tory said.

“It’s a matter for the police to sort out as to how a search could happen and a gun could nonetheless remain in the custody of a suspect in a police car,” he said, adding that the incident would have placed the officers and the public at risk.

The accused will appear at a Toronto court next month, and the investigation by the professional standards unit remains ongoing.

