Britain’s opposition party leader backs early election to break Brexit deadlock

Send this page to someone via email

The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party has told fellow lawmakers that he’ll back an early election now that the prospect that the country could crash out of the European Union without a deal has been taken off the table.

Jeremy Corbyn’s remarks Tuesday come only hours before Conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to once again ask lawmakers to approve an early election — on Dec. 12 — saying voters must have the chance to break the Brexit deadlock in Parliament.

Corbyn’s comments come as other opposition parties, the Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party,Jeremy Corbyn’s remarks Tuesday come only hours before Conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to once again ask lawmakers to approve an early election — on Dec. 12 — saying voters must have the chance to break the Brexit deadlock in Parliament. had proposed an even earlier election date of Dec. 9 in hopes that there wouldn’t be enough time for Johnson’s government to push through its Brexit bill before Parliament is suspended ahead of the election.

Story continues below advertisement

1:30 EU agrees on ‘Brextension’ as Boris Johnson pursues early election EU agrees on ‘Brextension’ as Boris Johnson pursues early election

They did not want Johnson to campaign on his crowning achievement of having gotten the country out of the 28-nation bloc.

-More to come