World

Britain’s opposition party leader backs early election to break Brexit deadlock

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 29, 2019 7:26 am
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to lawmakers during the election debate in the House of Commons, London, Monday Oct. 28, 2019. Lawmakers on Monday rejected Johnson's call for a December national election, in the hope of breaking the political deadlock over Brexit. .
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to lawmakers during the election debate in the House of Commons, London, Monday Oct. 28, 2019. Lawmakers on Monday rejected Johnson's call for a December national election, in the hope of breaking the political deadlock over Brexit. . (Jessica Taylor/House of Commons via AP)

The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party has told fellow lawmakers that he’ll back an early election now that the prospect that the country could crash out of the European Union without a deal has been taken off the table.

READ MORE: U.K. Parliament blocks early election bid as Brexit delayed by 3 months

Jeremy Corbyn’s remarks Tuesday come only hours before Conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to once again ask lawmakers to approve an early election — on Dec. 12 — saying voters must have the chance to break the Brexit deadlock in Parliament.

Corbyn’s comments come as other opposition parties, the Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party,Jeremy Corbyn’s remarks Tuesday come only hours before Conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to once again ask lawmakers to approve an early election — on Dec. 12 — saying voters must have the chance to break the Brexit deadlock in Parliament. had proposed an even earlier election date of Dec. 9 in hopes that there wouldn’t be enough time for Johnson’s government to push through its Brexit bill before Parliament is suspended ahead of the election.

Story continues below advertisement
EU agrees on ‘Brextension’ as Boris Johnson pursues early election
EU agrees on ‘Brextension’ as Boris Johnson pursues early election

They did not want Johnson to campaign on his crowning achievement of having gotten the country out of the 28-nation bloc.

-More to come

© 2019 The Canadian Press
BrexitEuropean unionBoris Johnsonno deal BrexitJeremy CorbynBoris Johnson BrexitBrexit deadlineLabour PartyBrexit DelayBrexit deadlock jeremy corbyn brexit
