Conservatives Lining Up Against Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer participates in an interview reflecting on the 2019 Federal election, in Ottawa, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

It’s only been a week since the federal election, but in the wake of a disappointing defeat for the Conservatives, more and more Conservatives are calling for Andrew Scheer to step down as leader.

It’s cold comfort to Conservatives that they increased their seat total and had a slight edge in the popular vote; fact is, they didn’t score well in Ontario and Quebec and the Maritimes and some prominent Conservatives are laying the blame at Scheer’s feet.

Former GTA MP Terrance Young says Scheer simply can’t win in the voter rich GTA.

Brampton Mayor and former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown says the Conservatives needs a Bill Davis style of leader, who’s not as strident as Scheer seems to be on social and environmental issues.

Former Prime Minister Kim Campbell was less subtle in her assessment when she stated that it’s hard for Canadians to trust Scheer , which may be the most damning critique of all .

Even Premier Doug Ford’s twitter account retweeted some less than complimentary tweets from the twitter account @Scheermustgo.

Ford’s office says the retweets were done in error, but given the acrimonious relationship between Ford and Scheer during the campaign, you have to wonder about that.

Scheer says he’s staying on as leader, but given the growing anger among the conservative faithful, it may not be his decision to make.