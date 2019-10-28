Menu

Environment

Public invited to comment on proposed $20B Frontier oilsands mine project in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2019 8:12 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 8:13 pm
An oil worker holds raw sand bitumen near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. .
An oil worker holds raw sand bitumen near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada is inviting public comment on the proposed Frontier oilsands mine project in northern Alberta.

The agency, which was until recently called the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency, says the public and Indigenous groups can comment on potential environmental assessment conditions for the project until Nov. 24.

The $20.6-billion mine proposed by Vancouver-based Teck Resources Ltd. for a site 110 kilometres north of Fort McMurray would be built in two phases with ultimate production capacity of about 260,000 barrels per day of bitumen.

In July, a federal-provincial panel ruled that the project near Wood Buffalo National Park was in the public interest, even though it could significantly harm the environment and Indigenous people.

READ MORE: Alberta oilsands mine in public interest despite ‘significant adverse’ effects: panel

The panel’s report included recommended conditions for Teck and the federal and provincial governments including mitigating harm to wildlife, monitoring pollutants and taking feedback from nearby First Nations into account.

Story continues below advertisement

Following the public comment period, the minister of Environment and Climate Change is to consider comments received as well as the panel report in order to make an environmental assessment decision for the project.

The federal cabinet has until the end of February to make its decision on the project itself.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
