Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman accused of holding Calgary woman captive acquitted on 5 of 6 charges

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 8:31 pm
Jessica Vinje has been acquitted of five of six charges in relation to a 2017 human trafficking investigation.
Jessica Vinje has been acquitted of five of six charges in relation to a 2017 human trafficking investigation. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

A Calgary woman accused in a 2017 human trafficking investigation has been acquitted on all but one charge in relation to an incident where another woman was reportedly held captive and forced to have sex with strangers.

Jessica Vinje was arrested, along with three teenagers, in January 2018 after a woman ran into a business in December 2017 and said she had just escaped from an apartment she had been forcibly confined in.

READ MORE: Trial underway for accused in case that saw Calgary victim held captive in 2017

Police said at the time it was believed the woman had been in the apartment for five days before running away. In that time, it was believed she had beaten and forced to have sex with more than 10 different men for money which was allegedly given to the suspects.

When she was arrested, Vinje was charged with human trafficking, material benefit from human trafficking, sexual assault, unlawful confinement, voyeurism and assault.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Vinje was acquitted of all charges except assault.

During Vinje’s trial earlier this year, the victim — known only as KM — testified she was given little to eat or drink when she was held in a windowless bedroom in a downtown apartment that Vinje was leasing.

Court heard that KM overheard a conversation suggesting she would be sold as a sex slave and that she was wearing just a tank top when she escaped. She ran to a nearby liquor store in her bare feet pleading for help.

According to Crown prosecutor Donna Spaner, the justice acquitted Vinje after finding “credibility problems with the complainant.”

READ MORE: Woman, 3 teens wanted in Calgary human trafficking investigation arrested

“[The judge] did not believe, based only on the corroborating evidence, that the Crown had discharged its burden of proving the essential elements of the offences beyond a reasonable doubt,” Spaner said in an emailed statement to Global News.

Vinje remains in custody, Spaner said, serving a multi-year sentence at the Edmonton Women’s Prison related to other matters.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCalgary crimeCourtLawJusticeJessica VinjeCalgary Human Trafficking InvestigationCalgary human trafficking trialCalgary human trafficking casJessica Vinje acquittedJessica Vinje human trafficking
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.