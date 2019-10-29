Hunter finds human remains south of Brandon

Send this page to someone via email

A hunter found human remains in a wooded area of the Rural Municipality of Cornwallis, said RCMP.

Officers from the Blue Hills Brandon detachment said the man told them he came across a bone that appeared to be human on Saturday afternoon.

With the help of a police dog and the RCMP search and rescue team, more human bones were found nearby.

Police continue to investigate, with the help of the Chief Medical Examiner’s office.

1:14 Manitoba hunter describes discovery of human remains Manitoba hunter describes discovery of human remains

