Hunter finds human remains south of Brandon

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 11:22 am
.
. File / Global News

A hunter found human remains in a wooded area of the Rural Municipality of Cornwallis, said RCMP.

Officers from the Blue Hills Brandon detachment said the man told them he came across a bone that appeared to be human on Saturday afternoon.

With the help of a police dog and the RCMP search and rescue team, more human bones were found nearby.

Police continue to investigate, with the help of the Chief Medical Examiner’s office.

Manitoba hunter describes discovery of human remains
