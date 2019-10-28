Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with possession of purple heroin: police

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 5:58 pm
Peterborough police said they found purple heroin on a man who was acting aggressively. .
Peterborough police said they found purple heroin on a man who was acting aggressively. . Noor Ibrahim/ Global News

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged for allegedly having purple heroin in his possession, Peterborough police said Monday.

READ MORE: Police in Lindsay seize drugs including purple heroin, crack cocaine during traffic stop

Police said they responded to a complaint on Friday of a man being aggressive to customers outside of a business on Simcoe Street.

After investigating, police said they found the man on Hunter Street “being uncooperative, jumping, screaming, and acting irrationally.”

The man was arrested, and during a search, police said they found purple heroin in his possession.

Robert Joseph Feely, 37, of Peterborough was set to appear in court on Oct. 26.

