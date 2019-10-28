Peterborough man charged with possession of purple heroin: police

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged for allegedly having purple heroin in his possession, Peterborough police said Monday.
Police said they responded to a complaint on Friday of a man being aggressive to customers outside of a business on Simcoe Street.
After investigating, police said they found the man on Hunter Street “being uncooperative, jumping, screaming, and acting irrationally.”
The man was arrested, and during a search, police said they found purple heroin in his possession.
Robert Joseph Feely, 37, of Peterborough was set to appear in court on Oct. 26.
Drug companies reach settlement as opioid trial set to begin
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS