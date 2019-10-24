Police in Lindsay seize drugs including purple heroin, crack cocaine during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Two men face drug-related charges following a drug trafficking investigation in Lindsay on Wednesday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says an investigation by members of its drug enforcement unit led to the stop of a vehicle on Highway 35 south in Lindsay just before noon.

Inside the vehicle officers located and seized:

11.89 grams of purple heroin

10.31 grams of crack cocaine

2.15 grams of cocaine

Hydromorphone

More than $2,000 in cash

The value of the seizure was $5,000, police said.

Two occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit seized $5000 worth of cocaine and heroin yesterday. Media release for Thursday October 24, 2019. https://t.co/03xSXUd2wf — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) October 24, 2019

Michael Anderson Bollers, 28, of Toronto, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with the conditions of his probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Thursday.

Ricardo Bollers, 31, of Oshawa, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 28.

