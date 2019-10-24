Menu

Crime

Police in Lindsay seize drugs including purple heroin, crack cocaine during traffic stop

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 1:06 pm
A drug known as purple heroin is shown in a photo provided by OPP.
A drug known as purple heroin is shown in a photo provided by OPP.

Two men face drug-related charges following a drug trafficking investigation in Lindsay on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman facing drug charges after officers find purple fentanyl during arrest, police say

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says an investigation by members of its drug enforcement unit led to the stop of a vehicle on Highway 35 south in Lindsay just before noon.

Inside the vehicle officers located and seized:

  • 11.89 grams of purple heroin
  • 10.31 grams of crack cocaine
  • 2.15 grams of cocaine
  • Hydromorphone
  • More than $2,000 in cash

The value of the seizure was $5,000, police said.

Two occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Michael Anderson Bollers, 28, of Toronto, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with the conditions of his probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Thursday.

Ricardo Bollers, 31, of Oshawa, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 28.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CocaineDrug BustCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha Lakeslindsaypurple heroincrack coaine
