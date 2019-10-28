Toronto man charged with impaired driving in Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in the City of Kawartha Lakes, OPP said Monday.

Police said officers responded to a traffic complaint on Oct. 27 of someone driving erratically on Kawartha Lakes Road 121 near Hughes Road.

The driver, 34 year-old Daniel Maxwell of Toronto, was stopped and investigated, after which he was arrested, police said.

Maxwell is set to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 5.

