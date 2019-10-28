Menu

Canada

Free bus rides on Halloween for Peterborough kids in costumes

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 3:35 pm
Children in costumes can ride Peterborough transit for free on Halloween.
Children in costumes can ride Peterborough transit for free on Halloween. CHEX News file

Children in Peterborough will have a chance to ride the bus for free this Halloween by dressing up in their costumes on Thursday, Oct. 31.

“We hope kids of all ages will have fun with us this Halloween,” said Laurie Stratton, manager of transit for the City of Peterborough. “We can’t wait to see all the family-friendly costumes.”

Bus drivers can also get into the Halloween spirit: by making a donation to the United Way campaign, drivers get a costume to wear for the day as well.

