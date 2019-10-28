Man charged after hate-motivated assault in Newmarket: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they have charged a 33-year-old man after another man reported a hate-motivated assault at a Newmarket McDonald’s on Sunday.

Police said they were called to a parking lot near Yonge Street and Dawson Manor Boulevard shortly after noon for reports of an assault.

When officers arrived, police said they found a 24-year-old man suffering from minor injuries. Police said the victim alleges he was sitting his vehicle, that has a rainbow logo on it, when the suspect drove by and yelled a homophobic slur.

The victim then confronted the suspect in the drive-thru of the McDonald’s where an alteration broke out between the two, investigators said.

Police said the suspect allegedly hit the victim during the altercation and broke the victim’s cellphone.

The suspect then fled the area but was arrested at his residence a short time later, police said.

Umair Ahman Qurashi, 33, a resident of the Town of East Gwillimbury is facing assault and mischief charges.

“York Regional Police will always respond, and lay charges where warranted, for behaviour that targets someone solely because of their sexual orientation or any other reason that is motivated by prejudice or hate,” Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said.

“Such incidents are unacceptable and have no place in our community.”

