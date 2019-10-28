Rescue underway for man trapped upside down in chimney in England

Send this page to someone via email

Police in England are attempting to rescue a man atop a 290-foot-high chimney.

Footage shows a helicopter hovering above the Dixon Chimney in Carlisle, Cumbria on Monday morning and a figure, upside down with his legs in the air, at the top.

The filmer explained: “The Dixon Chimney stands at about 290 feet, easily the tallest structure in Carlisle or Cumbria.

A screenshot image of a rescue in England where a man is trapped in a chimney.

“The police have been trying to rescue him since 3 a.m. but no luck so far.”

“It is freezing down here and it must be much worse up there.”

John McVay, Cumbria Fire Area Manager, said: “I’d also like to ask anyone who has a cherry picker in excess of 90 metres within or near Cumbria to please contact Cumbria Police or Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service on 999.”