Police lay 2 impaired driving charges in Peterborough County over the weekend

Two impaired driving charges were laid in Peterborough County over the weekend, OPP said in a news release Monday.

Peterborough County OPP were conducting a RIDE program when a vehicle was stopped at 7 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Police say the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. 46-year-old Jose Ramos, of Algonquin Highlands, was arrested and charged, police said.

The following day, Peterborough County OPP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Settlers Line at around 8:45 p.m. The uninjured driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Police said 39-year-old April Whalen, of Asphodel-Norwood Township, was arrested and charged.

They are both scheduled to appear in court in November.

