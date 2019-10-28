Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Manhunt continues for suspect after fatal shooting at Texas college party

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 28, 2019 8:17 am
Shooting at packed Texas college party leaves at least 2 dead
WATCH: Shooting at packed Texas college party leaves at least 2 dead

A suspected gunman remains on the loose after opening fire at an off-campus college party in Texas, leaving two people dead and 12 others injured.

The search continued Monday for the unidentified shooter that authorities believe may have been targeting just one person at the party of about 750 people outside Greenville, 24 kilometers southwest of a satellite campus of the Texas A&M University System. They say others may have been shot at random.

READ MORE: 2 dead, 14 injured after shooting at homecoming party in Texas

The shooting happened about midnight Saturday at what Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks described as a Halloween and homecoming party for Texas A&M University-Commerce. Officials said it was not a school-sanctioned event.

Authorities believe there was one male shooter who entered the venue through the back door and began firing with a handgun.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TexasTexas ShootingGreenvilleShooting TexasTexas shooting suspectTexas A&m University CommerceTexas college party shootingTexas college shootingtexas shooting college
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.